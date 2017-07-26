Kim Kardashian facing lawsuit over beauty line

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is being sued by Danish make-up artiste Kirsten Kjaer Weis over her KKW Beauty line.



According to a report, the make-up artiste has accused Kim for ripping off her cosmetics brand and their KW logo



Weis says Kim's cosmetics logo is confusing consumers.



She says the problem is Kim's products bear the 'KKW' logo - similar to Weis's 'KW'.



In the lawsuit, the organic cosmetic creator says Kim's infringement is "knowing, willing and deliberate". Weis wants the court to immediately block Kim from using 'KKW', and to award her all of Kim's profits and punish her by making her pay damages.



Sources connected to Kim's make-up line assert that she consulted several veteran trademark attorneys when launching her KKW line to ensure there were no violations. They are confident that KKW Beauty in no way infringes on Weiss's brand.