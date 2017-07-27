Kim, Kanye expecting third child via surrogate

Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West have reportedly chosen a surrogate to carry their third child.

The couple's surrogate is apparently a San Diego woman in her late 20s and is already three months pregnant, reported Us weekly.

According to the report the two will likely welcome their baby no. 3 in January 2018.

The couple, who is already parents to North, 4, and Saint, 19 months, is believed to have paid a surrogate agency USD 68,850 to help find the surrogate.

Kardashian had also previously expressed a desire to grow her family. However, after two complicated pregnancies, doctors had warned her that conceiving and carrying a third child would be too high-risk.

During an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, Kardashian had told her mother Kris Jenner, “I've come to the conclusion in my mind that I can't carry another one. So, now I want to explore surrogacy.”