'13 Reasons Why' renewed for season two

Controversial show 13 Reasons Why has been renewed for a second season and will return to Netflix in 2018.

The drama will return with 13 hour-long episodes, with Brian Yorkey staying on as showrunner, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As per the streaming site's official logline, season two “picks up in the aftermath of Hannah Baker's (Katherine Langford) death and the start of the characters' complicated journeys toward healing and recovery.”

Yorkey said, “Hannah's story is still very much not finished. She's an integral part of whatever the next chapter of the story is, and she's very much still at the centre of it.”

Executive producer Selene Gomez also confirmed the news by posting a snippet from the show and captioned it as, “Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming.”