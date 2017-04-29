An in-form Tottenham Hotspur host Arsenal in the latest instalment of the North London Derby on Sunday, knowing nothing less than a win will do if they are to keep their English Premier League title hopes alive.

The Lilywhites trail leaders Chelsea by four points and with just five games left, any potential slip up could prove fatal for them.

That is why, perhaps, a tense White Hart Lane will urge their side to clinch the all-important home victory, which seems likely.

Tottenham Hotspur

Having won their last eight games in the League, the only blip since February has been their 4-2 loss to Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinals on the last weekend. That defeat now leaves them with a sole aim, considering their Champions League spot for next season is all but confirmed, to win the Premier League title.

While they will hope Everton do them a favour by upsetting the Blues earlier in the day, beating Arsenal is never an easy task, no matter how bad the Gunners form may be.

Harry Kane loves a derby and on what is a momentous occasion as it is the final derby at the Lane, he will once again be key to their fortunes. Goals, however, don't just come from him, as the likes of Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Son Heung-min are in serious form was well.

The only possible weak link for Spurs is Ben Davies, but the full-back has done a fine job in Danny Rose’s absence but a certain Chilean winger will be relishing lining up against him.

What they are saying: "My challenge or my aim is not to be above Arsenal. My aim is to be above 19 teams and to be first, to be on the top,” Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino (as per AFP)

Injury concerns: Erik Lamela (Hip), Danny Rose (Knee), Harry Winks (Ankle)

Suspension Alert: None

Arsenal

Arsenal are in a bit of form at the moment. Three wins on the trot, including an impressive win over Manchester City in the FA Cup, suggests perhaps this derby might not be as one-sided as most are predicting it to be.

What’s changed? Well, for starters, they are now playing three at the back for the first time since 1997 and the formation has brought some impressive results.

Having said that, Spurs will really be a litmus test of the 3-4-3 that Wenger employs, for if the Gunners manage to win on Sunday, it may well become a regular formation in the coming years.

The usual suspects for Arsenal will be Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, two players who seem to be on the verge of leaving in the summer, but for 90 minutes will have to pretend like they are desperate for a bumper contract.

What they are saying:“Usually [they are high-scoring games] because it’s two teams who try to play. I must say, Tottenham try to play, to go forward. We try to play, to go forward. Usualy that is always finishing with goals on both sides,” Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said. (as per www.arsenal.com)

Injury concerns: Santi Cazorla (Ankle), Lucas Perez (Thigh), Shkodran Mustafi (Thigh)

Suspension Alert: None

Super Stat: This will be Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger’s 50th North London Derby!