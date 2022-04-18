Premier League: Arsenal and Tottenham give Man Utd top 4 hopes

The Premier League saw another great round of fixtures being played with lots at stake. Antonio Conte’s Tottenham side missed a chance to have the upper hand in the battle for top four when Leandro Trossard’s last-minute goal shocked them to a 1-0 defeat at home to Brighton, who are having the time of their lives by beating two London clubs consecutively with last weekend’s win away to Arsenal.

After their last week defeat to Brighton in the Premier League, Arsenal slipped to sixth in the table after Jan Bednarek’s 44th-minute goal and a series of brilliant saves from Southampton keeper Fraser Forster condemned them to a 1-0 defeat away to Southampton.

Manchester United leapfrog Arsenal thanks to their Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick in a 3-2 win at home to bottom side Norwich City, as per the Xinhua reports. Ronaldo took the lead for United in the seventh minute and doubled his side’s advantage just after the half-hour mark. However, United still lacked the control on the game which eventually led to Kieran Dowell and Teemu Pukki drawing Norwich level before Ronaldo struck a 76th minute free kick through their defensive wall.

Bruno Guimaraes’ 95th-minute header sealed Newcastle’s fightback after conceding an Ademola Lookman opener at home to Leicester City.

Guimaraes had leveled the score from a close range strike in the 30th minute against a Leicester team that rotated their side considerably for the league game after Thursday’s UEFA Conference League match.

Pontus Jansson’s crucial 95th-minute winner gave newly promoted Brentford a 2-1 win at Vicarage Road that secures their top-flight future for the next season, but is a hammer blow to Watford, who have lost their last 10 home matches.

Christian Norgaard put Brentford ahead in the 15th minute, and although Emilio Bonaventura equalized 10 minutes into the second half, Jansson decided an entertaining game for the visitors.

(Inputs from IANS)