Arsenal, Manchester City launch home kits for next season

Premier League clubs Arsenal FC and Manchester City on Thursday launched their home kits for the 2022-2023 season.

ANI | New Delhi | May 20, 2022 1:09 pm

Arsenal, Manchester City launch home kits for next season (Picture Credits - IANS)

Arsenal’s new Adidas home kit will be worn on the pitch for the first time in their final game of the season on Sunday against Everton. Gunners’ home shirt features a striking new collar with a lightning bolt design.

The shirt, in iconic Arsenal red, will be paired with white shorts, while the red socks will have a white lightning bolt pattern running horizontally across them.

While Manchester City’s new 2022/23 home kit echoes the classic designs of the past, placing the club crest at the centre of the light blue jersey with signature maroon trims on the sleeve cuffs.

Premier League champions new Puma kit takes its inspiration from the fearless City teams of the late 1960s – but also from club legend Colin Bell.

(Inputs from ANI)

