Prabhas mobbed at US airport!

After a record-breaking performance in Baahubali2, actor Prabhas, who played the role of Baahubali in the film, landed in the US only to be mobbed by fans.

The actor was mobbed at the US airport, owing to the global popularity Baahubali has garnered.

A large crowd had gathered outside the US airport on learning about the actor's arrival.

"Prabhas is known to be shy and prefers going unnoticed in public places. He was delighted witnessing the reception at the airport," sources revealed.

Prabhas has become a household name ever since the release of Baahubali 2.

The actor is garnering love from across quarters in addition to global recognition.

Prabhas pulled has dedicated five years of his career to Baahubali.

The Baahubali actor will be next seen in the tri-lingual Saaho in an action-packed avatar.