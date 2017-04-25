Baahubali to be screened in 33 VFX studios

Director SS Rajamouli’s production Baahubali and its final part will be screened in 33 VFX studios.

With Baahubali, the director has successfully brought the Mahishmati kingdom to live in the minds of the audience and for that 33 VFX studios worldwide united to deliver this magnificent piece of art.

The studios worked for about 15 months on the post production of Baahubali: The Conclusion.

According to sources,the VFX work was predominantly carried out in India with studios from Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. In addition, about 10 international studios were also hired from Ukraine, Iran, USA, and UK.

Baahubali: The beginning won accolades all over the world for its visual effects. And the trailer of Baahubali: The Conclusion promises to surpass the excellence of the National award winner VFX of the first installment.

The movie stars Prabhas in the titular role in addition to Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Satyaraj in pivotal roles.

Baahubali: The Conclusion is all set to hit theatres on 28 April.