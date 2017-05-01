Taxing patience

The euphoria over the Centre signing the “historic” 3 August 2015 “Framework Naga peace accord” with NSCN-IM chairman Isak Swu and general secretary Th Muivah, has more or less dissipated.

Now it is giving way to despair and even anger. Many have adversely commented on the decision not to disclose the contents.

Over the past 20 months the Nagas were made to believe that apart from the “framework” tackling the political parameters, it has also accepted the NSCN-IM’s core demand of integration of all Naga-inhabited areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur.

Last month, while addressing an election rally at Imphal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the Meiteis of Imphal valley that they need not worry about their territory being sliced away.

He also said there was no mention of integration in the “framework” deal.

Even the government's interlocutor for negotiations, RN Ravi, said being the main signatory he should know better, and that the integration issue did not figure in the “framework” pact. Muivah challenged this.

While speaking on the faction’s 38th Republic day celebrations early this month, Muivah said the Centre has in fact agreed to the Nagas’ demand for “greater Nagaland.”

So, it is for the people to judge who is telling the truth. Amidst all this comes a warning from the NSCN(IM) army chief.

Apparently annoyed by delay in finding a lasting solution, he was quoted by a Delhi-based weekly as having said, “It is only after we went to China that India woke up, will India wake up only if we do that again?”

A veiled threat indeed. But not without reason. Both Swu and Muivah hobnobbed with the Chinese and had their training in China.

Several educated Nagas also made it to Tibet via Nepal in the 1960s.

Arakan and Kachin areas in Myanmar are their friendly turf. Since March 2014 the Khaplang faction of the NSCN is operating from a safe base in Myanmar.

Now, with China fast widening its influence in Myanmar, Naga rebels may not find it difficult to get help and support from the Chinese.

The fact also remains that in January 2002, Muivah was arrested at Bangkok airport while flying from Karachi on a false passport.

No question was asked as to what was he doing in Pakistan while engaged in formal peace talks with the Centre.

One thing is certain. The prolonged Naga peace talks are not likely to yield anything if the integration issue is kept on the sideline.

For some strange reason, the Centre has not even begun serious consultations with the three states that feel their territorial integrity is under threat.

If faith in negotiations is lost, there is every possibility of Nagaland going to another phase of insurgency.