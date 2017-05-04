  1. Home
Miley Cyrus expected to drop new song next week

    Los Angeles

    May 4, 2017
Miley Cyrus (PHOTO: Facebook)

Singer Miley Cyrus is planning to release her new song called Malibu on May 12.

The beach song is co-written and produced by Oren Yoel, who previously worked with the 24-year-old pop star on 2013 hit Adore You as well as Dead Petz and I Get So Scared, reported Variety.

Miley's father Cyrus gave a hint about the upcoming track on March 14. In a since-deleted tweet, he wrote, “Looks like it's time to rock n roll. Excited to hear more of the new stuff! Turn it loose! (sic)”

The post was accompanied by a picture from a new photo shoot, which could turn out to be the single cover or a still from the video.

