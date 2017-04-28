Make a dazzling choice

India is emerging globally with a paradigm shift in the market economy. For those interested in shopping for luxury jewellery from the comfort of their home, here’s something to look forward to. Bengaluru’s BlueStone.com, the country’s largest online jewellery brand, has a high penetration in West Bengal with a wide reach in major towns of North Bengal.

The online global group unveiled its novel traditional jewellery collections — Nava and B-Iconic — in Kolkata on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

The Indian jewellery business is the largest and fastest-growing market in the country. When it comes to the jewellery group’s leading markets in India, West Bengal ranks in the seventh position and Kolkata occupies the sixth position. Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, founder and chief executive officer, BlueStone.com, said, “We present the most convenient way for luxury shoppers to buy jewellery online from the comfort of their home and customers are spoilt for choice with our amazing collections.

“West Bengal forms our key pillar and our customers are young women within the age group of 28 to 34 years. Our jewellery brand caters to 130 cities and major towns in West Bengal and the fast moving jewellery items are gold leaf earring and the circa pendant.”

Keeping with fast-changing fashion trends, the group’s Nava collection comprises antiquethemed jewellery with the recreation of the navaratnas through poetic eyes depicting the architectural grandeur of Hampi. The B-Iconic collection involves beautifully-crafted jewellery with intricate designs based on gold and pearls and is a tribute to the group’s logo making a powerful fashion statement.

Kushawa said, “We have a presence across 18 cities of India where customers have the option for free trail of jewellery items at home. We have a robust market in major cities of West Bengal including Kolkata, Howrah, 24 Parganas, Siliguri and Durgapur. Even customers from remote corners of the state like Nandigram and Hasimara, a miniature town in Alipur Duar district in North Bengal in the vicinity of Bhutan border, have embraced our jewellery products that are very affordable starting Rs 5,000.”

The manufacturing facility of the group is in Mumbai and the speciality in design makes the jewellery items stand off from others. “We believe in creating jewellery that can be worn every day. We add nearly 250 new designs every month. There are embellished jewellery stuff that serve as wedding collections. Our online jewellery business in West Bengal is around 42 per cent and our market share in North Bengal is quite minuscule.

“But our group has posted around 70 per cent growth in revenue in West Bengal last year,” further said Kushwaha. The online jewellery firm has forayed into all the major towns of North Bengal like Siliguri, Malda, Darjeeling, Cooch Behar and Gangtok in Sikkim. Kushwaha said, “We hope there would be around a three per cent growth in the online jewellery business in Bengal in the next five years.”