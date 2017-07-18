Ace designer Manav Gangwani says fashion is a "reflection of beauty and details" and Indian couture is not restricted to one pattern as there are various elements within the country from where one can take inspiration.



"The basic definition of couture is high-end fashion, wherein intricate details and designs are sewn to perfection. However, trends and fashion are ever changing, they evolve every season," the designer said when asked about the evolution of couture in India.



"I believe it is important that a designer puts all his inspiration and thoughts to design a garment that reflects his personality keeping in mind the latest trends," Gangwani said.



"Indian couture is very diverse. Designers have a huge array of elements to take inspiration from, be it monuments, nature, cultural diversity or geographical differences. Indian couture has come a long way and is extremely popular globally as well," he added.



Gangwani is one of the few names who are to showcase their couture line at India Couture Week (ICW), starting here from July 24.



The seven-day event will witness the grand designs displayed on runway by names like Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, Rina Dhaka, Gaurav Gaupta, Tarun Tahiliani, Anamika Khanna, Rohit Bal, Anju Modi, Monisha Jaising and many others.



Talking about his collection for the fashion week, Gangwani said that his range is called "'India @ 70' which is an amalgamation of the rich heritage of India along with modern edgy elements that are incorporated in each garment".



"The inspiration for this collection from the atelier of Manav Gangwani (the brand) has been taken from various regions in India. I have incorporated elements of design from different regions like Kashmir reflecting jamwars, bandhanis of Rajasthan and brocades of Varanasi," he told IANS.



"I believe that through this collection I have showcased the best of what India has to offer," he added.



The designer, who has styled the likes of Kangana Ranaut and others, says the blend of western style and Indian ethnicity is taking over steadily.



"It's all about breaking the norms and moving towards a classic combination of style and tradition."



"Every season the fashion industry tries to change the stereotypical dressing, moving towards trends that are bold and glamorous. With each passing season, the fashion fraternity sees trends change. It is important to feel comfortable in what you wear, do not get carried away with every passing trend," he added.



He also feels that "fashion is art and when two different cultures fuse together, they result in something brilliant" and that's why he insists on fusion of Indian and western silhouettes.



"Fashion is a reflection of beauty and details, when western elements are fused with Indian elegance or vice-versa, it results in a magnificent attire."



Gangwani said, "It is important to add western elements to traditional garments, this makes them more wearable. Western elements incorporated can be in the form of silhouettes, textures, motifs, colour and design. A balanced amalgamation of Indian and western creates an outfit that is extremely visually appealing."



Other than ICW, the designer is constantly incorporating new designs and silhouettes to his existing collections as he feels that the modern Indian woman has become bold in her dressing and has slowly moved away from stereotypical fashion trends. (IANS)