Yogi Adityanath greets Naidu on being named NDA nominee for VP's post

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday greeted union minister M Venkaiah Naidu on being named the vice-presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).



This decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Board was a matter of pride for farmers and other sections of the society, he said.



Expressing happiness at the decision, the Chief Minister recalled how Naidu has led a long public life and discharged his duties both in the organisation and the government ably and responsibly.



"With the great work he has done in the rural development sector, his naming as the VP candidate is a great honour for the rural people and farmers," Yogi said in a statement released by his office.



With his personality and able leadership, the Chief Minister stated, Naidu was popular all across the country, including north India.



"Known for his oratorial skills, Naidu's love, despite being from south, for the Hindi language is also well known," the Chief Minister noted.