Situation in Kashmir a matter of concern: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday said that situation in Jammu and Kashmir was a "matter of concern" but the Narendra Modi government will find ways to normalise it.

"I never said that the situation in Kashmir is not a matter of concern...It's a matter of concern. We will definitely control the situation through talks," Amit Shah told India Today TV in an interview.

Asked with whom talks will be held, he did not name specific organisations or leaders.

"We will handle the situation, talk with every one and also find a way," he said.

Asked if the government was addressing the situation through political steps or security measures, Amit Shah said both means had to be used. "If arms will be used against our forces, they can't be silent," he said.

"Kashmir can never be seperated from India. Be it Modi government or any other government at the Centre, the people of this country are alert," he said.

Shah meanwhile slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "negative politics" and making allegations about working of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

"It is easy to make baseless allegations but very hard to perform on the ground. Our party cadres have worked tirelessly at the grassroots to get the results that we have seen in the recent past."

Asked if Kejriwal should step down in the wake of the Aam Aadmi Party losing Delhi municipal results, Shah said: "It is for him to decide."

Answering another query, he said that his Bharatiya Janata Party was not making any efforts to break AAP MLAs and it appears from remarks of their leaders that there is a "dispute" in the party.

Shah said BJP was seeking to expand its base and expressed confidence that the party will win the 2019 general elections with a bigger majority.

He accused the opposition parties of trying to stall Modi government's development agenda.

The BJP chief also said that his party would highlight the "corruption" of West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress government.

"Being the Chief Minister of West Bengal and Trinamool chief, it was Mamata Bannerjee's responsibility to curb corruption," he said.

"Trinamool Congress leaders were caught on camera receiving money. How can they deny that? Saradha scam has been in news for the past-two-and-a-half years but no action has been taken," he alleged.