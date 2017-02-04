'Only talks between India, SL fishermen can resolve issue'

The long-standing fishermen problem between India and Sri Lanka can be resolved only through earnest dialogue between fishermen of both the nations, former Union Minister P Chidambaram said on Saturday.



He said this after inaugurating a community radio for the fishing community, in nearby Pamban.



Referring to the ministerial-level meetings held in Colombo last month, to find a solution to the vexed issue, Chidambaram said there is no point in holding parleys between representatives of both the governments.



"The issue can be solved only through talks between fishermen of both the countries," he added.



His son and Congress leader Karthi, who took part in the function alleged that the recent state-wide protests for the conduct of 'jallikattu' were not just in support of the bull-taming sport.. but public anger against all political parties in Tamil Nadu.



The radio, 'Kadalosai 90.4 FM' owned by Nesakarangal trust has been set up at a cost of Rs 2 crore.



The FM radio will broadcast useful information for the fisherfolk besides entertainment, President of Nesakarangal Trust, Armstrong Fernando said in a release here.



The radio station will be manned by youth from the local fishing community after being trained by experts, it said.



Weather forecast will also be aired frequently for the benefit of the fishermen venturing into the sea, the release added.