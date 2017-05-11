Voted for Meira to protest 'atrocities' under BJP: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and said demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) are the biggest scams of the current government.

“Demonetisation and GST biggest scams. We will not bow down our head, we will be happy to go to jail,” Mamata was quoted as saying by a news agency.

Talking about Presidential election, Mamata said, "We voted for Meira Kumar to register our protest against "present atrocities" in the country."

"It's vote against injustice. For sake of country we urge everyone to not support the BJP and stand beside people," she said, adding, " All opposition parties must unite together. This is the best time."

"We will play an aggressive role in Parliament. We are ready to go to jail but will not bow our heads," she added.

Alleging that the Centre has ruined India’s relations with neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, she said why are the borders kept open and what is SSB, IB and RAW are doing here.

“The Centre has ruined relationship with Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh. We are the worst sufferers. Where is NIA? intelligence agencies? Why are the borders kept open? What is SSB, IB, RAW doing here?,” she said, adding, “People belonging to the Jamaat are being allowed inside.”

The Trinamool Congress had come out in support of Opposition's candidate Meira Kumar. However, the Tripura branch decided to vote against Meira and backed Ram Nath Kovind.