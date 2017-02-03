The Lok Sabha was on Tuesday adjourned till 3 pm to allow members to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of Ram Nath Kovind as India’s 14th President.

Soon after the House met Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge wanted to raise an issue but Speaker Sumitra Mahajan did not allow him. Mahajan also rejected Kharge's notice for adjournment of the Question Hour.

The Congress members then started shouting slogans. Amid the din Mahajan adjourned the House till 3 p.m.

Earlier, the opposition parties led by Congress staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue against the suspension of six Congress MPs. Kharge demanded the Speaker revoke suspension of Congress members, saying she took the decision under the government's pressure.

Kovind who began the day by paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, will be sworn-in at a ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Kovind will be received by outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhavan, from where the duo will proceed towards Parliament in a ceremonial procession.

Kovind will be administered the oath by Chief Jusitce of India JS Khehar and he will then exchange seats with Mukherjee. To honour the new president, a 21-gun salute will be given which will be followed by Kovind’s address.

After the ceremony concludes, Kovind will shift to his new residence-- the Rashtrapati Bhavan where he will receive an inter-services guard of honour in the forecourt.

(With inputs from agencies)