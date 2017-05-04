EC convenes meet on 12 May to discuss EVM issue

The Election Commission of India has convened a meeting of all recognised national and state political parties on 12 May to discuss all issues related to electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT).

It a letter to presidents of all national political parties, the Commission has invited their representatives to the meeting. It was called following allegations of tampering of EVMs in the recent assembly elections. Since various Opposition parties have raised concerns over the possibility of tampering of EVMs, the Election Commission has come out with a status paper on EVM and VVPAT. The Commission has also requested all political parties to submit their views on the status paper by 7 May.

The commission has also sought suggestions on how to build more trust on EVMs and VVPAT and make rules for recounting through VVPAT. The meeting will discuss and decide on when to invite people to check the reliability of EVMs.

Earlier, the Commission had said that it would challenge all stakeholders to try to hack EVMs. Sources in the commission said the final dates would be decided during the meeting with political parties. “If all political parties agree, the tentative date would end of this month…. All technocrats, social organisations and other state holders would be asked to try hacking of EVMs for a week,” sources said.

The meeting's agenda includes making bribery in elections a cognisable offence, disqualification on framing of charges for the offences of bribery in elections and suggestions in VVPAT recount rules, the EC said.