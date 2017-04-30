'Logan' black and white version to release in May

Fox Studios has decided to release a black and white version of Logan in theaters on May 16 for a limited run.

Director James Mangold made the revelation on Twitter. "Suggestion. Hard core B&W loving LOGAN fans should not make any plans on the evening of May 16th (sic)" Mangold tweeted.

"Won't be on a TV. And the answer is no. To make a great B&W version of a film, the whole thing's gotta be regraded and timed shot by shot (sic)" he added.

Mangold also revealed that the black and white version of Hugh Jackman's last outing as the clawed mutant will be available on the home entertainment release, but confirmed it will also be in theaters: "Yes, but it will be on big screens on the 16th."

The black and white version will only be available in US theaters.