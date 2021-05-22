Based on author/broadcaster David Browns chart-topping “Business Wars” podcast re-imagined using Sun Tzu’s “The Art Of War” as a guide, “The Art Of Business Wars” features stories and lessons from history’s greatest business rivalries revealing why some companies triumph while others crumble.

Business is a fight for survival. In business as in war, leaders match their wills in pursuit of opposing outcomes; they devise strategies and marshal resources for victory. Success can turn on the smallest of details; a single tactical blunder can topple an empire. Ultimately, one side triumphs – and victory is all that matters.

Brown masterfully frames some of the biggest business rivalries in history using revered Chinese military strategist Sun Tzu’s insights and pragmatic advice. Each rivalry tells a story of combined wits, strategies, and resources. Brown chronicles the rise of companies as they vanquish rivals, formulate innovative plans, and adapt to keep up with shifting needs.

The goal? Stay ahead of the competition and emerge victorious.

By compiling powerful insights uncovered over hundreds of podcast episodes and more than a year of in-depth research, Brown has developed a formula for business intrigue rich in popular history. The stories in “The Art of Business Wars” will inspire you, and the lessons you can draw from them – about determination, ingenuity, patience, grit, subtlety, and other traits that contribute to a victorious enterprise – are invaluable, whether you’re a creative freelancer or the CEO of a multinational manufacturer.

David Brown is the host of the hit podcasts “Business Wars” and “Business Wars Daily”. He is also the co-creator and host of “Texas Standard”, the Lone Star’s state-wide daily news show, and was the former anchor of the Peabody award-winning public radio business program “Marketplace”. He has been a public radio journalist for more than three decades, winning multiple awards, and is a contributor to “All Things Considered”, “Morning Edition”, and other NPR programs.

Brown earned his PhD in Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and his Juris Doctor from Washington and Lee University School of Law. He lives with his wife and two children in Austin.