The movie “Phone Bhoot,” starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter, is making headlines. Since this movie’s announcement, its creators and actors have been sharing information about it. A new motion poster and poster for this movie have also recently been published, and both are entertaining and eerie. On the pretense of ghosts, which is the plot of this movie, people are amused in this motion poster.

Sharing the motion poster on her Instagram Handel, Katrina Kaif captioned it as

“Bhooton ki duniya se not out.

#PhoneBhoot ringing at cinemas near you 7th October onwards. #EkBhayaanakComedy ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

In the spooky motion poster, Ishaan can be seen in a nerdy avatar, as he strikes a weird pose with a skeleton, whereas Sidhant can be seen with an all-smiles face, sitting with a skeleton. Meanwhile, the ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ actor sported a chic bang haircut, as she donned an all-black look in the poster.

The adventure comedy film ‘Phone Bhoot’ which stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles has set its theatrical release date as October 7.

The film harps on comedy with a dash of horror and has been directed by Gurmeet Singh, who is known for his work on the hugely popular web series ‘Mirzapur’.