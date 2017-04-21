Kim Kardashian cries on DeGeneres's show

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian got emotional while talking about last years Paris robbery on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The 36-year-old was the victim of a heist in the French capital in October last year.

She feels that the incident was simply part of her destiny, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I know it sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me. I don't want to start crying, but I know it was meant to happen. I feel like I'm such a different person," Kim said.

Kim broke down in tears as she recalled the dramatic incident. She also said that it has taught her some important life lessons.

"I don't want to cry anymore. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things," she said.