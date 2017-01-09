Emma Stone reveals her all-time favourite movie moment

Actress Emma Stone has revealed her all-time favourite moment from the movies.

The 28-year-old actress has spilled the beans on the instance which makes the La La Land star feel alive in front of the movie screen, reported People magazine.

"The 'I'm mad as hell and I'm not going to take this anymore' speech in 'Network'," said Stone.

She also goes on to explain the reason she loved it, "When he comes in from all of the rain in his trench coat and just really becomes the mad prophet of the airwaves."

Stone also revealed her must-have snack when she goes to the movies.

Milk Duds in my popcorn. So you eat them at the same time and you get a great salty to sweet ratio," said the actress.

Stone has been nominated for best actress for the Oscars, which will air on February 26.