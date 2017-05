Actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Jake Gyllenhaal are in talks to star in Rio.

A Bigger Splash helmer Luca Guadagnino is directing from a script by Steven Knight, reports variety.com.

The film follows a financial reporter (Gyllenhaal) who travels to Rio de Janeiro to visit a wealthy friend (Cumberbatch), only to get sucked into a plot to fake his friend's death.