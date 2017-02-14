Valentine's Day: Bollywood couples and their sizzling love

Today's Valentine's Day, a day to celebrate love, togetherness and cherish the time you have spent with your beloved and when it comes to expressing love, who does it better than the Bollywood couples.

Earlier the B-Town couples and their tales of love were only confined to magazines and newspapers but now with the evolution of technology, their romance has evolved too. They don't shy away from getting clicked with their partners anymore, they post their pictures of togetherness on social media instead.

So on the occasion of Valentine's Day, here's looking at the five most happening B-Town couples, who make everyone go green with envy every time they express love for each other on social media:-

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor is the most social media-friendly star of the tinsel town. He updates his fans about every small initiative he undertakes. Whether it's his upcoming films or Bollywood parties, his fans know it all even before the media. Recently, he sent his fans into a tizzy when he posted his daughter's picture for the first time on Instagram. He shares the pictures of his wife Mira time and again, and not just on Instagram, the duo share a great chemistry outside social media too. Every time they step out, they are always seen holding hands!

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover

Although Karan Singh Grover has been in love twice before getting married to Bipasha, he never fails to express his love for his darling wife whenever he gets an opportunity. Sometimes he woos her by singing her favourite song and sometimes by putting up a romantic poem for her on social media. Bipasha too is quite expressive when it comes to expressing love for her partner. Instagram is often flooded with their quirky videos and funky pictures. They prefer to be known as the 'Monkey' couple of B-Town.

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

When one talks about PDA's, one just cannot exclude this B-Town couple from the list. Whether it is award shows or mere press conferences, one can feel the love in the air with Ranveer and Deepika around. Although Deepika is a little reserved at times and prefers to keep mum on matters concerning her personal life, Ranveer on the other hand never leaves an opportunity to play the perfect boyfriend. They are one of the best known off and on-screen couple in Bollywood and they would soon be seen in 'Padmavati' along with Shahid Kapoor.

Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Dsouza

Parents of two beautiful kids, Ritesh and Genelia's love story is one of its kind. They have been together for over a decade now but their love for each other is still as fresh as it was. These two lovebirds often flaunt some great red carpet looks together and express their togetherness of social media with cute messages and pictures.

Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai

One of the most happening couples of Bollywood, Abhishek and Aishwarya make the heads turn every time they are out in public glare. Abhishek, who is very active on Twitter often shares the most stunning pictures of his wife with a beautiful caption to enhance the picture more. Both of them have been quite expressive and speak unabashedly about each other whenever they are asked to. Abhishek and Aishwarya are parents to a beautiful daughter Aradhya, who completes their family in every way.