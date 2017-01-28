Shah Rukh Khan's Raees races past 60-cr mark

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan starrer Raees has hit the Rs.60-crore mark at the box office in three days of its release.



The film continues to run and has collected Rs.13.11 crore on a working Friday.

Shah Rukh's Raees is witnessing an exceptional run at the box-office as it collected an astounding Rs.20.42 crore on Day 1, taking a big head-start.

The film shattered previous box-office records and became the highest Republic Day grosser with Rs.26.30 crore. It has now gone ahead to cross the Rs.60 crore mark in merely three days of its release, with an occupancy rate that witnessed a sharp shift from 35 to 40 per cent in the morning shows to 90 per cent during the night.

Raees continues to dominate worldwide. Giving insights into overseas collections, It raked in $347,000 on 247 screens on Wednesday in the US and continues to trend in the important Gulf States with estimates saying Raees stood at $500,000, while it enjoyed a solid lead in the UK with $158,000. It minted $268,000 over a two-day run in Australia.

Raees has generated immense buzz ever since its release. The power packed performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan have earned positive reviews. The hard-hitting dialogues, high octane raw action scenes and foot tapping music have left a lasting impact on the audiences.