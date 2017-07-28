PKL franchise Bengal Warriors partner with Akshay Kumar

Kolkata-based Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchise Bengal Warriors on Friday announced a partnership with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.



With the new partnership with the Bollywood actor, Bengal Warriors will bring in a breath of fresh air and positivity packed with a stronger team, the franchise said in a release.



Speaking about partnering with Akshay Kumar, Warriors CEO Sandip Tarkas said: "There couldn't be a better partner than Akshay Kumar who apart from being a versatile actor is also known for his extreme fitness routines."



"This ownership will certainly boost the morale and energy of the team which will help all the players put their best foot forward.



Akshay said, "I have always believed that sport plays a key role in shaping ones personality and health. I have admired how Star Sports has helped make kabaddi so popular across the length and breadth of India and I am delighted to partner with Future Group (Warriors' owner) to promote a homegrown sport like kabaddi."