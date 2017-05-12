Aishwarya to present 'Devdas' at Cannes film fest again

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who first went to the Cannes Film Festival with Devdas back in 2002, will be presenting the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film again at the upcoming 70th edition of the fest.



The actress will be going to the fest in the capacity of cosmetic brand L'Oreal Paris brand ambassador. She will be presenting the film on May 20 as part of L'Oréal Paris Open Air Cinema, read a statement from the brand.



Recounting her first experience at the fest, Aishwarya said: "We attended the festival not just as artistes but as proud representatives of Indian cinema, and showcasing a film that meant so much to us. The kind of reception we got for the movie was truly overwhelming and I will cherish it all my life."



"Devdas", inspired by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1901 novel, featured Shah Rukh Khan as Devdas, Aishwarya as Paro and Madhuri Dixit as Chandramukhi. The Bhansali directorial was a cinematic marvel with revelry of dance and music, and a tragic love story splashed with myriad emotions.



The Cannes Film Festival is set to commence on May 17 and will conclude on May 28.



This time, L'Oréal Paris will be celebrating the 70th anniversary of the film festival and its 20th anniversary as the official beauty brand with the L'Oréal Paris Open Air Cinema.



Aishwarya will be walking the red carpet as the brand ambassador on May 19-20.