Richa Chadha recreates iconic ‘Hum dil de chuke sanam’ scene

Actress Richa Chadha recently delighted fans by paying homage to Aishwarya Rai’s unforgettable moment from the classic film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’. In a playful video shared on Sunday, Richa, accompanied by her spot dada, recreated the iconic scene, infusing it with her own charm and style.

The video, set to the tune of the song ‘Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan’, features Richa playfully reenacting the scene where Salman Khan lovingly pulls Aishwarya Rai’s hair, with her spot dada stepping into the role of Salman Khan. Notably, the clip also captured Richa’s radiant pregnancy glow, adding an extra layer of joy to the playful homage.

Sharing the video with her followers, Richa humorously wrote, “Laugh because reality is depressing and Monday awaits! Here’s my very sporting spot of some 11 years, Mr cutie @deepakvijayrathod giving his best expressions to a cult classic song!”

The heartwarming video quickly garnered attention from fans and industry colleagues alike. Manisha Koirala and Zareen Khan were among those who couldn’t resist commenting on Richa’s adorable recreation, showering her with compliments.

In another recent development, Richa Chadha and her partner, actor Ali Fazal, announced the joyous news of their impending parenthood. The couple, who have been legally married since 2020, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram confirming the arrival of their first child, symbolically expressing that their love has created a new life.

In addition to their personal milestones, Richa and Ali have been actively involved in various professional endeavors. They recently unveiled their production house, Pushing Buttons Studios, and premiered their debut production, ‘Girls Will Be Girls’, at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival. Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film offers a compelling narrative set against the backdrop of a boarding school in the picturesque Himalayan hills, featuring a talented cast including acclaimed actress Kani Kusruti and promising newcomers Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron.

Furthermore, Richa is set to captivate audiences with her upcoming role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, which promises to immerse viewers in the intricate power dynamics of pre-independence India. Scheduled to premiere on Netflix on May 1st, the series marks Bhansali’s foray into the digital realm, signaling a new chapter in the acclaimed director’s illustrious career.

Amidst their bustling careers, Richa and Ali have also embarked on a noble mission to promote local artisans by launching a homegrown fashion label, showcasing the rich tapestry of indigenous craftsmanship. Their commitment to both artistry and social responsibility exemplifies their multifaceted approach to life and work, making them inspiring figures in the entertainment industry.