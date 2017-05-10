  1. Home
Sunil Jakhar takes over as PPCC chief

    PTI | Chandigarh

    May 10, 2017 | 03:17 PM
Senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday formally took over as president of the Punjab Congress here, vowing to ensure fulfillment of all party promises in a healthy political environment.

He said there was no vendetta politics by party workers against the Akalis and termed as apolitical some recent reported clashes between the workers of the two parties.

Addressing mediapersons here soon after taking over as the PPCC chief, Jakhar said the Congress would never indulge in vendetta politics as has been repeatedly asserted by Chief Minister Amarindar Singh.

Jakhar said the party's workers and foot soldiers will act as ambassadors of the government and disseminate its messages and programmes among the people.

