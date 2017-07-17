Himachal Pradesh recorded 1100 per cent polling in Presidential election with all 67 MLAs casting their vote by 11.08 a.m.

One seat is lying vacant in 68 member house following death of Congress minister, Karan Singh.

The MLAs of both ruling Congress and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gathered at 10:00 a.m. in Assembly and the polling started on a brisk note.

All 28 BJP members and one independent MLA cast their vote in a row followed by Congress members led by Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his colleagues.

The ruling Congress has a strength of 35 members while BJP has 28 members. Four are independent MLAs. Both BJP and Congress have claimed support of two independent members each.

The ballot boxes would be sealed and sent to Delhi under in security and counting of votes would take place in Delhi on 20 July. The ballot boxes would be sent to Chandigarh on Tuesday morning and would be flown to Delhi from there, said a Assembly official.