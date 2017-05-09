Ousted minister Kapil Mishra files 3 complaints with CBI

Ousted Aam Aadmi Party Minister Kapil Mishra on Tuesday met CBI officials and filed an FIR against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders in connection with the water tanker scam.

"I have filed three complaints. The first in connection with Rs. 50-crore land deal involving a relative of Arvind Kejriwal. The second against the cash exchange of Rs. 2 crore between Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain, and third against five AAP leaders who misused funds on foreign trips," Mishra said after filing the FIRs.

"I will sit on a hunger strike if the details of foreign trips by five AAP leaders are not released," Mishra said after lodging the complaint with the CBI.

Earlier in the day, Mishra wrote an open letter to his 'guru' Arvind Kejriwal to seek his blessings before filing a CBI case against him and also dared him to fight elections against him from the seat of his choice.

"I am going to take up the biggest fight of my life against Kejriwal from whom I have learnt all these things. Before that, I seek your blessings for victory," Mishra wrote.

The Karawal Nagar MLA was on Monday suspended from primary membership of the AAP for anti-party activities. Mishra also alleged that the AAP chief was trying to get his assembly membership terminated.

With regard to the water tanker scam, Mishra had on Monday submitted evidence to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, alleging that Kejriwal was delaying probe against former chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

Responding to Mishra's allegation through a tweet, Kejriwal promised to expose something big in the assembly. "AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj will make the revelations in the Delhi assembly today," Kejriwal tweeted.

(With inputs from agencies)