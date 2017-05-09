Manipur CM vows to hunt down militant killers

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday vowed to hunt down the militants who ambushed and killed two soldiers a day earlier in an area bordering Myanmar.



Biren Singh was speaking on the sidelines of a condolence function at the "B" company headquarters of 165 Territorial Army at Koirengei near Imphal.



The chief minister laid wreaths at the coffins of the two slain soldiers. He met members of the bereaved families.



The killings took place in the border district of Tengoupal on Monday.



Biren Singh said: "Security forces and intelligence agencies are working overtime to identify and round up the militants responsible for the attack.



"We strongly condemn the ambush. Once the militants are rounded up, they will be punished under the law of the land."



There has been no claim from any banned underground outfit regarding the Monday attack.