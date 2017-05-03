Leopard killed in Bilaspur, head, legs found chopped

A male leopard was found killed in Barmana area of Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh, around 120 km from here with its head and legs chopped off.

Police said the incident came to light on Wednesday when locals noticed the dead body of leopard lying at ACC Cement factory’s mining site in Panjgain area of Barmana.

“From initial investigation, it seems that the leopard might have been killed 3-4 days back,” Police said, adding a team of forensic experts along with DFO Bilaspur have been rushed to the spot.

Police said the head and legs of leopard were chopped by the unidentified accused. A case under sections of Wildlife Act has been registered and further investigations in the matter are on.