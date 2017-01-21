Kejriwal seeks withdrawal of security; writes to Punjab CEO

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who has been aggressively campaigning in Punjab, has sought withdrawal of police security provided to him.

In a letter written to Punjab Chief Electoral Officer V K Singh, he said, "I have noticed during my tours of the state that a large number of police personnel are deployed for my security which in my view are not required. I want withdrawal of the security provided to me."

"Given the poor law and order situation of Punjab, all this security apparatus should be deployed for safety and security of people of the state," Kejriwal said.

"I request you to take a quick decision in this regard to restore the confidence of the people of the state during the crucial period of elections," he said in the letter.

Kejriwal also mentioned in the letter that the candidates of Aam Aadmi Party had already made it clear that they did not require security in the wake of the Assembly polls.

Confirming the receipt of the letter from Kejriwal, a spokesman of the election office here said the same has been forwarded to the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) to take appropriate action after getting assessment of the security to Delhi chief minister.

Officials said as Kejriwal is the chief minister of Delhi, security had to be provided to him.

Notably, Punjab Additional Director General of Police V K Bhawra on January 18 had said some candidates including AAP nominees had refused to take security cover.

"Some candidates were not taking security cover. They have voluntarily refused to take security cover. Among them, some are AAP candidates," he had said.

Police provides three security personnel to candidate of recognised political party and two to others.

New entrant AAP is locked in a keen battle of ballot in Punjab against traditional parties Congress and SAD-BJP alliance in a three-cornered contest.

Punjab Assembly polls will be held on February 4.

AAP has fielded its candidates on 112 seats while its ally Lok Insaf Party led by Ludhiana-based Bains brothers have fielded contestants on five seats.