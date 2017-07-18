Haryana Assembly speaker Kanwarpal Gurjar on Tuesday disallowed the second Breach of Privilege notice moved by Rai legislator, Jai Teerath Dahiya, against Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Bharti Arora.

The legislator had sought action against Arora for serving a legal notice to him (Dahiya) accusing him of defamation. The spat between the two may reach the Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) with Dahiya exploring legal options following the second time rejection of the privilege notice by the speaker.

Aggrieved with the decision of Assembly speaker who disposed of the first Breach of Privilege notice moved by Dahiya against Arora, principal-cum-director of Motilal Nehru School of Sports (MNSS), Rai, in Sonipat, without forwarding it to the Privilege Committee of the House and now disallowing the second one too, the legislator has decided to

knock the doors of the HC.

"Being a legislator, it was my right to knock the doors of the House but when the Speaker has also not listened to me, then who is my custodial? I am going to discuss the matter with my lawyer and would approach the HC against the legal notice served by Arora threatening me of defamation case," Dahiya said.

The spat between the two started when Dahiya publically raised the issue relating to some alleged irregularities at MNSS. For which, Arora served him a legal notice for allegedly defaming her image through his statements in the media.

In the legal notice, Arora, also threatened to sue Dahiya for Rs 4 Crore and start criminal proceedings in case the Congress leader does not tender apology in a week.

However, Dahiya moved Assembly with Breach of Privilege Notice against Arora under Rules 280-281-297 of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the State Legislative Assembly. Following which, the Assembly Speaker issued how cause notice seeking explanation from the IPS officer while in her reply to the Assembly Speaker, Arora termed the statements of Dahiya in media as personal attack on her and defamatory but her legal notice does not even intend

to violate the privilege of the House.

Arora also hit headlines when an audit of the MNSS, conducted by the Haryana Finance Department from April 1, 2015, to January 1, 2017, reportedly found gross irregularities during her tenure as director of

the school.

The audit report says that there were embezzlement, fraudulent payments and misappropriation of funds in the purchase of sports material, furniture and other items in the school.