Bengal Congress demands Mamata's apology for Mannan assault

Demanding apology by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the eviction of Opposition leader Abdul Mannan from West Bengal Assembly last week leading to his illness, state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury today described Banerjee's visit to ailing Mannan as a 'drama'.



Chowdhury also said that Banerjee's visit to the hospital where Mannan has been admitted on Saturday was a decision taken only after all-round criticism her government faced.



Mannan was taken ill and hospitalised on February 8 when he was evicted from the Assembly by the marshall during a scuffle between Congress MLAs and the security staff.



Chowdhury today demanded that the chief minister tender an apology for the incident and threatened to 'boycott' Assembly proceedings.



"This is her (Mamata's) drama. She should have gone to see Mannan (da) on the day the incident happened. She decided to go only after people started criticising..." Chowdhury told reporters.



"Instead, she should have apologised for the entire episode or else we will boycott the Assembly," he said.



The Congress leader alleged that not only Mannan was assaulted by the marshal but Congress MLAs, including Pratima Rajak, were also 'molested'.



He said that in protest against the incident, the Congress on February 15 would hold a rally from Wellington to the Assembly.



Asked whether the Congress would boycott Assembly from tomorrow, he said, "They will be there in the Assembly but continue with their protests."