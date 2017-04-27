Amit Shah asks Bengal BJP leaders to reach out to people

BJP national president Amit Shah on Thursday urged the party's West Bengal leaders to reach out to the masses and fight for their rights as according to him the people were now favourably disposed towards their party.



"The party president has suggested us to reach out to the common people. He (Amit Shah) instructed us to be with the people in their struggle and fight for their rights," said BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha after attending the closed door state core committee meeting.



Shah had said the people had become "disillusioned" with the state's ruling Trinamool Congress, while the opposition Congress and CPI-M have "significantly lost" their political relevance.



He instructed the Bharatiya Janata Party activists to take advantage of the situation and bring more people into the party's fold, said Sinha.



"People of West Bengal are disillusioned about the Trinamool Congress. The Congress and CPI-M are nowhere in the picture. In this situation, the party president has instructed the state leadership to bring people under the umbrella of the party and make them understand that development in Bengal is impossible without the BJP."



"We will follow his instruction in both letter and spirit and organise more booth level integration programmes in the near future," he said.

