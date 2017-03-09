Rupee down 4 paise against Dollar in early trade

The Rupee weakened by 4 paise to 64.20 against the US Dollar in early trade on Friday on increased month-end demand for the American currency from importers at the Interbank Foreign Exchange.



Moreover, the US Dollar's gain against other currencies overseas and a lower opening of the domestic equity market put pressure on the Rupee, Forex dealers said.



The Rupee had eased from a 21-month high to close 5 paise lower at 64.16 against the Dollar on April 27 trade on fresh demand for the American currency from importers.



Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 82.21 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 29,947.53 in early trade.