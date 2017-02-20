Cash crops perform poorly despite good monsoon

Despite good monsoon this year, cash crops in the agriculture sector have yielded little fruits and the production of vegetables, fruits, spices, and sugarcane crops has hardly improve as compared to the drought year of 2015-16, according to the first advance estimates of the Agriculture Ministry for 2016-17.

According to the estimates, there was a marginal increase of 2% with respect to drought year 2015-16,. Vegetables production went down by 0.3%, onions production by 6% lower than last year and potato and tomato production was up by mere 1 %, and sugarcane crop was down by 11 %.

The year 2015-16 was a bad year for agricultural crops as monsoon has failed and untimely rains adversely affected crop production. This year, though, the monsoon was good but cash crop did now show impressive results, the ministry data revealed.

However, foodgrains production this year has broken all previous records and never before was the production of wheat, rice, pulses, and oilseeds so high, thanks to the good monsoon.

The second advance estimates for foodgrains production made by the Union Agriculture Ministry has claimed that India for the first time has register a record production of rice (108.86 million tonnes), wheat (96.64 MT), coarse cereals (44.34 MT), maize (26.15 MT), tur (4.23 MT), urad 2.89 MT), and oil seeds (33.60 MT).

The assessment of production of crops was based on the feedback received from states and validated with information available from other sources, said a senior officer of the Agriculture Ministry.

Government estimates revealed that while good Monsoon has yielded record production of foodgrains, good rains has made little or no impact on the cash crops of vagetables, fruits, and water intensive sugar cane.