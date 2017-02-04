Authorities have finally opened the Madras University revaluation window for PG Professional Degree Examination Nov results 2016. Madras University results 2016 was declared on the official website on January 29th, 2017.

As per the latest updates, Madras University revaluation application can be filled till February 6, 2017 online at http://egovernance.unom.ac.in/rvinst/login_rv.asp.

Candidates planning to apply for revaluation have to visit the official website and fill the blank space with the required information.

Along with this candidates who has not yet checked the Madras University Nov 2016 results can visit the official website www.egovernance.unom.ac.in/pg/ and may fill the required information including register number and other details to get their results.

Due to the huge number of application candidates may face technical issues in reaching the official website. So the candidates are advised to stay calm and refresh the website in a short interval of time.