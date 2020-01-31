The Madras University Result 2020 will be declared by the University of Madras early next week in its official website unom.ac.in.

All the candidates who appeared for the examination conducted in November-December 2019 can check their results on the official website. Results will be declared for the Undergraduate and Post Graduate courses.

More than 2 lakh candidates reportedly appeared for the Madras University exams.

Once the results would be declared, candidates need to follow the given steps to download the results.

Step1: Visit the official website of Madras University unom.ac.in

Step2: Click on the Madras University Result 2020 link on the home page

Step3: Enter the login credentials and select the login option

Step4: Result will be displayed on the screen

Step5: Download the result and keep a hard copy for further requirements

It is reported that the Madras University will release results for both the regular and distance mode programmes.