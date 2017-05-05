122 colleges opened in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Friday said 122 degree colleges had been opened in the state.

He said that the government is ensuring to provide quality education to girls nearer to their homes. “All the colleges and schools opened are well attended. It indicates to a revolution as people have now realised that educating girl child is equally important,” he said.

Singh said that the government had three medical colleges apart from existing two at Shimla and Tanda. He said that the forest clearance is awaited for running medical college at Hamirpur.

“Besides, ESIC Medical College at Ner Chowk in Mandi would soon be made functional. Apart from this, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is also coming up at Bilaspur,” he said.