SRK has 'enlightening' conversations with son AbRam

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently busy promoting his forthcoming film "Raees", says his conversations with his three-year-old son AbRam are the "most enlightening" for him.

Shah Rukh on Monday morning shared a photograph of himself along with AbRam. In the black and white image, the toddler can be seen with his back towards the camera and the "Dilwale" star's hand is seen holding his son.

"My conversations with my three and something baby are the most enlightening. The rest is just talk," tweeted the 51-year-old star, who also has son Aryan and daughter Suhana with his wife Gauri.

Set against the backdrop of the prohibition in Gujarat, "Raees" touches upon the way alcohol industry crumbled and several illegal activities cropped up.

In the film, Shah Rukh essays the title role of Raees, a bootlegger. Also starring Nawazzuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan it is slated to release on January 25.

