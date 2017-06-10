SRK congratulates DJ Shilpi for 'Radha' remix

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has congratulated actor and DJ Shilpi Sharma for the remix of the song "Radha" from the forthcoming film "Jab Harry Met Sejal".

He also applauded her on the launch of her single "Salaam-E-Ishq".

SRK took to Twitter and Facebook to congratulate Sharma.

"You absolutely loved 'Radha'! Now enjoy the Official 'Radha' Remix by DJ Shilpi Sharma! Out Now http://bit.ly/RadhaDJShilpi. Shah Rukh Khan Red Chillies Entertainment," a tweet on the official page of Sony music read.

Sharma has reprised the 1978 song "Salaam- E-Ishq", keeping the arrangement peppy, not messing with the infectious intro and introducing her own little jam section to the song.

"I am humbled to see the support from SRK and overjoyed to see how industry leaders from Bollywoood and Television are showcasing their warmth and support to the remixed version of 'Radha' and 'Salaam-E- Ishq'," Sharma said in a statement.

The DJ says this was the fourth time she was working with Shah Rukh, but the song "Radha" from the Imtiaz Ali directorial is very special to her.

"Collaborating with Pritam-Da has always been an enriching experience, testing my creativity and driving me to push my own boundaries. On another note, I owe a lot to Karim Morani and family for always believing in me," she added.