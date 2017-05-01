Shahid Kapoor rocks with new dance partner!

This one is real special and cute. Shahid Kapoor was busy. No, not shooting for a film, but busy dancing with a special someone recently!

The actor, who began his journey in Bollywood as a background dancer, celebrated World Dance Day with a special dance partner, who is none other than his toddler Misha Kapoor!

On Sunday, Shahid took to instagram to share an adorable video where he is seen shaking a leg with his baby daughter Misha.

Misha, clearly stole the hearts of millions, and proved that she is her daddy’s daughter by her captivating moves.

The video was a true delight for all Shahid Kapoor fans.

Whether Misha will follow her father’s footsteps or not, only time can tell!