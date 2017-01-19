Saif Ali Khan puts his sword-fighting skills to use in 'Rangoon'

Saif Ali Khan, who is a scion of the royal Pataudi family holds an expertise in sword fighting which he displayed with utmost finesse during a fighting sequence for his upcoming film 'Rangoon'.

Saif had mastered the art of sword-fighting while he was growing up and he also helped director, Vishal Bhardwaj to choreograph the sword fighting sequence.

This isn't the first time Vishal Bhardwaj is directing Saif Ali Khan, the actor-director duo has earlier weaved magic on screen with the Indian version of Shakespeare's Othello-- 'Omkara', and are all set to deliver yet another masterpiece.

'Rangoon' a Casablanca-like love story is set against the backdrop of World War II, depicts an intense love triangle between Saif, Kangana and Shahid Kapoor.

Helmed by ace director Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Rangoon' is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2017.

