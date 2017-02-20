'Rangoon' makers plan special screening for Armed Forces

The makers of Rangoon have planned to organise a special screening of the film for the armed forces.

Rangoon, which is set against the backdrop of World War II, and has an army set is making waves and has been the talk of the town ever since the trailers have released.

In the film, Shahid Kapoor is seen playing the role of a soldier with a strong sense of duty and a big patriot. The movie also showcases the struggle his character faces during the difficult times of the war.

Even Kangana Ranaut recently had a warm interactive day with the jawans at the BSF camp in Jammu.

The makers of Rangoon are hence keen to show the movie to the armed forces due to the special connect the movie shares with the people who fight for the country at all times.

Rangoon, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is all set to hit the theatres on February 24.

