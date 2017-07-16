Raj Kundra is my arm candy: Shilpa Shetty

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who has been married to businessman Raj Kundra for seven years now, appeared on the green carpet of IIFA Rocks gala here along with her husband, whom she calls her "arm candy".



Shilpa shared an image on Instagram from the green carpet in which the couple can be seen posing together.



"With my arm candy Raj Kundra. Love you so much for letting me be me. Green carpet. Hubby love IIFA 2017. Gender equality," Shilpa wrote alongside the image.



Raj also shared the same photograph on the image sharing site and wrote: "What a night! IIFA 2017 awards New York. My super hot wife Shilpa Shetty love you."



The couple together have a son, named Viaan, who was born in 2012.