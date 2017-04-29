Parineeti Chopra is super talented, says Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has praised actress Parineeti Chopra for her singing skills and says she is super talented.



"Got up to this soulful voice and composition, 'Maana ke hum'...Matlab, kya baat he Parineeti Chopra...Super talented," Sushant said in a statement.



Parineeti is making her singing debut in the film Meri Pyaari Bindu. The actress will be seen playing the role of an aspiring singer.



Meri Pyaari Bindu, which is directed by Akshay Roy, also stars Ayushmann Khurana, who will essay the role of a novelist in the film.



Parineeti will also be seen sharing screen space with Sushant in the upcoming film Takadum.